Castelnau Group Revamps Performance Fee Structure

Castelnau Group Limited (GB:CGL) has released an update.

Castelnau Group Limited has updated its performance fee arrangements with Phoenix Asset Management Partners, transitioning from an average net asset value to a closing net asset value calculation for clearer alignment between the company, its shareholders, and the manager. The revised terms focus on three-year consecutive performance periods with fees paid in new ordinary shares, reflecting true outperformance against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. These adjustments aim to ensure fairness and equitable interest alignment without changing other aspects of the original investment management agreement.

For further insights into GB:CGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.