Castellum withdraws bid for Norwegian real estate firm Entra

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sweden's Castellum CAST.ST said on Monday it was withdrawing its bid for Norwegian real estate firm Entra ENTRA.OL as the offer has not won enough backing.

Castellum has been battling for Entra against rival bidder SBB SBBb.ST while Balder BALDb.ST, another Swedish real estate group, has simultaneously built a 25% stake in Entra.

Castellum said its bid had failed to meet the minimum acceptance threshold required.

"Castellum has therefore decided to withdraw the Offer," it said in a statement.

Entra's board on Jan. 29 urged its shareholders to reject the current bids.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

