Castellum Sells New Production In Jönköping For SEK 510 Mln

December 22, 2022 — 02:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Swedish real estate company Castellum AB (CWQXF.PK) Thursday said it is divesting a soon-to-be-completed property with the Swedish National Courts Administration as the sole tenant. The underlying property value, in line with book to value, amounts to 510 million Swedish kronor with a market-based deduction for deferred taxes.

Closing will take place following the completion of construction.

The company said the building will house the Göta Court of Appeal and the Administrative Court of Appeal in Jönköping with planned occupancy in spring 2023.

The property encompasses 9,200 sq. m.. The building is designed to obtain certification under Miljöbyggnad level Gold, and features a rooftop solar cell installation, among others.

