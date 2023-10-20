News & Insights

Markets
CTM

Castellum Says Now Well Positioned To Execute On 2024 Budget Starting In January

October 20, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Castellum Inc. (CTM) said Friday that it is now well positioned to execute on its 2024 budget starting in January, where it projects $50 million in revenue and $3.5 million in recurring cash operating profit for the 2024 calendar year.

The company said it is looking at some key initiatives including potential mergers, both forward and reverse, acquisitions which could help the company get to economic scale--which the company defines as $80 million in revenue and 7.5% or better cash operating profit--, and other things to improve shareholder value.

Castellum noted that, with the expiration of the 12-month EF Hutton engagement lockup, the company can now interview other investment bankers and get different perspectives on rebuilding some of the shareholder value lost over the past year.

Part of that process will involve continuing to pay down bank debt while looking to term out, pay down, or otherwise restructure non-bank debt and also looking to get some flexibility to repurchase stock if the board feels that the market is substantially undervaluing common equity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.