Castellum Prices Public Offering Of 4.50 Mln Units At $1.00/Unit

March 16, 2025 — 10:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Castellum Inc. (CTM) announced the pricing of its public offering of 4.50 million units at a public offering price of $1.00 per Unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants will be immediately exercisable at $1.08 per share and will expire 60 days from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $4.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

Castellum plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent, on a reasonable best-efforts basis for the offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 18, 2025.

