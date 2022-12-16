Castellum Names Jens Andersson CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Castellum said the current Head of Treasury, Jens Andersson, has been appointed the new CFO. Jens Andersson previously worked as Head of Finance at Corem Property Group and Klövern. He will take office on 14 February 2023.

"Jens Andersson has during the year as Head of Treasury become well versed in Castellum's operations and contributes with extensive competence and continuity to continue strengthening the company's financial position and credit rating going forward," said Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

Castellum is a listed property company in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.