Castellum Names Biljana Pehrsson President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Swedish real estate company Castellum AB (CWQXF.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Biljana Pehrsson as President and CEO.

In addition, Ylva Sarby Westman has been appointed Deputy CEO and CFO of Castellum. Both appointments are effective today.

Pehrsson comes most recently from her position as CEO of Kungsleden, which she has held since 2013.

Westman also comes most recently from her position as Deputy CEO and CFO at Kungsleden. She has held various executive positions at Kungsleden since 2009.

Castellum currently owns 96.5 percent of the shares of Kungsleden following the acquisition offer to its shareholders.

Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board of Castellum, said, "It is gratifying to see the acquisition of Kungsleden now entering the next phase. Together, we are creating a player of significant size in an industry, where size in combination with sustainable and innovative service development is playing an increasingly important role."

