Castellum, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Revenue Growth and Improved Operating Results

Castellum, Inc. reports first-quarter 2025 revenue growth to $11.7 million, marking its first year-over-year increase as a public company.

Castellum, Inc., a cybersecurity and software services company for the federal government, reported its first quarter results for 2025, revealing a revenue of $11.7 million, an increase from $10.3 million in the previous quarter and $11.3 million year-over-year. This marks the company's first year-over-year organic revenue growth since going public. Castellum also reduced its operating loss to $(1.1) million, improving from $(1.6) million in Q4 2024 and $(4.0) million in Q1 2024. The company ended the quarter with a record cash balance of $13.3 million, up from $12.3 million. CEO Glen Ives expressed optimism about the company's progress, highlighting a key contract with the U.S. Navy valued at $103 million, which is expected to bolster future performance. Full financial results will be filed later today.

Potential Positives

Castellum achieved its first year-over-year organic revenue growth as a listed company, indicating a significant positive shift in its operational performance.

The company reported a smaller operating loss, demonstrating improved cost discipline and enhanced operating leverage compared to previous quarters.

Castellum ended the quarter with a record cash balance of $13.3 million, highlighting its financial strength and operational efficiency.

The acquisition of a five-year, $103 million contract supporting the U.S. Navy's PMA-290 program represents a significant milestone and reinforces the company's long-term growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

Castellum reported an operating loss of $(1.1) million, indicating that the company is still unprofitable despite improvements compared to previous quarters.

The company faces risks related to competition and integration of acquired companies, which could hinder future growth and stability.

There is uncertainty regarding future revenue growth due to potential delays in U.S. Congress approving a federal budget, which could adversely impact funding for government contracts.

FAQ

What are Castellum's revenue results for Q1 2025?

The company reported revenue of $11.7 million for Q1 2025, an increase from $10.3 million in Q4 2024.

How did Castellum's operating loss change in Q1 2025?

Castellum experienced a smaller operating loss of $(1.1) million in Q1 2025, down from $(1.6) million in Q4 2024.

What contract did Castellum secure during the quarter?

The company secured a significant five-year, $103 million contract supporting the U.S. Navy's PMA-290 program.

What financial strength did Castellum report at the end of Q1 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, Castellum ended the quarter with a record cash balance of $13.3 million.

Where can investors find Castellum's full financial results?

The full financial results for Q1 2025 will be filed on Form 10-Q and available at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

VIENNA, Va., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. ("Castellum" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services company focused on the federal government, announces certain highlights of its operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $11.7 million, an increase from $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and up from $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. This marks the Company’s first year-over-year organic revenue growth as a listed company, signaling a significant turning point in its operational trajectory.





The Company reported a smaller operating loss of $(1.1) million, including non-cash and non-recurring charges, compared to $(1.6) million in Q4 2024 and $(4.0) million in Q1 2024 - reflecting both improved cost discipline and enhanced operating leverage.





In addition to the top-line growth, Castellum ended the quarter with a record cash balance of $13.3 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $12.3 million at December 31, 2024, reinforcing its commitment to financial strength and operational efficiency.





“I’m very encouraged by the momentum in Q1,” said





Glen Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer





. “Posting our first year-over-year organic revenue growth is a milestone for Castellum. It reflects stronger execution, increased customer confidence, and a more focused approach to delivering results.”





During the quarter, the Company began executing on the





previously announced contract supporting the U.S. Navy’s PMA-290 program





, a strategic win aligned with Castellum’s long-term growth objectives.





"This five-year, $103 million contract win was a key achievement for our team and is already contributing to our 2025 performance," said Ives. "It fortifies our rock-solid business base and underscores the strength and unmatched talents and professionalism of our people, our in-demand world-class capabilities, the trust our customers place in us, and the strong and steady progress we’re making in building a more resilient, opportunity-rich business for the long term."





Castellum's full financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2025, are expected to be filed later today on Form 10-Q, which will be available at





www.sec.gov.











