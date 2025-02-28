Castellum, Inc. Reports 2024 Operating Results; Revenue Slightly Decreases but Adjusted EBITDA Improves

Castellum, Inc. reports 2024 revenues of $44.8 million, reducing operating losses, and improving cash flow and debt levels.

Castellum, Inc. has released its unaudited financial highlights for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting revenue of $44.8 million, a slight decline from $45.2 million in 2023. The operating loss improved to $7.2 million from $16.7 million the previous year, which had included a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The company's Adjusted EBITDA, a key performance metric excluding certain non-cash expenses, was $0.8 million, up from $0.2 million in 2023. Castellum also noted an increase in cash flow from operations to $1.1 million and a rise in total cash to $12.3 million, while reducing its debt from $12.4 million to $10.7 million. CEO Glen Ives expressed optimism about growth in 2025 due to new contracts and operational improvements. Full audited results are expected to be filed by March 15, 2025.

Potential Positives

Operating loss decreased significantly from ($16.7 million) in 2023 to ($7.2 million) in 2024, indicating improved financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.8 million in 2024, up from $0.2 million in 2023, showing positive operational trends.

Cash flow provided by operating activities improved to $1.1 million in 2024 compared to a negative ($2.3 million) in 2023, reflecting enhanced cash generation capabilities.

Total cash grew dramatically from $1.8 million in 2023 to $12.3 million in 2024, strengthening the company's liquidity position.

Potential Negatives

Revenue declined slightly from the previous year, indicating potential stagnation in growth.

Despite a decrease in operating loss, the company still reported a significant loss of $7.2 million, which could raise concerns about ongoing profitability.

Reliance on Non-GAAP measures like Adjusted EBITDA may obscure the true financial health of the company, as it excludes important expenses that investors might need to consider.

$CTM Insider Trading Activity

$CTM insiders have traded $CTM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY O WRIGHT (General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 272,300 shares for an estimated $44,657

$CTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $CTM stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) (“Castellum” or “the Company”), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services company focused on the federal government, announces certain unaudited highlights of its operating results for its year ended December 31, 2024.





Revenue for 2024 was $44.8 million, down slightly from $45.2 million in 2023. Operating loss was ($7.2 million) versus ($16.7 million) in 2023, which included $6.9 million of non-cash charges for goodwill impairment.





Management uses a Non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, as an important measure of the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million for 2024 and excludes non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation expense of $5.4 million, and depreciation and amortization of $2.2 million, compared to $0.2 million for 2023. See the reconciliation to GAAP in the chart below.





Cash flow provided by operating activities for 2024 was $1.1 million versus ($2.3 million) in 2023.





Total cash as of December 31, 2024, was $12.3 million versus $1.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Debt as of December 31, 2024, was $10.7 million versus $12.4 million as of December 31, 2023.





Castellum's fully audited



financial results



for the year ended December 31, 2024, are expected to be filed on or before March 15, 2025, on Form 10-K, available at



www.sec.gov



.





"I’m encouraged by the progress we made in 2024, particularly since I assumed the role of CEO this past July," said



Glen Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer



of the Company. “While we produced solid revenue and gross profit in 2024, 2025 will be our year of growth as new contract wins and continued execution on our existing contracts should lead to strong year-over-year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Our decreased debt and dramatic increase in cash from our offerings, combined with our recent IDIQ wins have really positioned us well for 2025.”







About







Castellum, Inc.





:





Castellum, Inc.





(NYSE-American: CTM)





is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government -



http://castellumus.com



.







Cautionary Statement Concerning





Forward-Looking Statements:







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “shooting to,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “appears,” “goal,” “target” or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations for revenue growth and new customer opportunities, improvements to cost structure, and profitability. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations for revenue growth and new customer opportunities, including opportunities arising from its contracts with NAVAIR and other customers, improvements to cost structure, and profitability. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company’s ability to compete against new and existing competitors; its ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; the impact on the Company’s revenue due to a delay in the U.S. Congress approving a federal budget, operating under a prolonged continuing resolution, government shutdown, or breach of the debt ceiling, as well as the imposition by the U.S. government of sequestration in the absence of an approved budget; the ability of the U.S. federal government to unilaterally cancel a contract with or without cause, and more specifically, the potential impact of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization on government spending and terminating contracts for convenience.. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in this release or in any of its SEC filings except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics







This press release contains Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to measure the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is contained herein. To the extent required, statements disclosing this measure's definition, utility, and purpose are also set forth herein.







Definition





:







Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure, calculated as the Company’s earnings before (not including expenses related to) interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, also adjusted for other non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, and other non-recurring, cash items, such as expenses for a one-time policy change.







Utility and Purpose:







The Company discloses Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA because this Non-GAAP measure is used by management to evaluate our business, measure its operating performance, and make strategic decisions. We believe Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as its management. However, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP operating loss or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using this Non-GAAP measure to analyze our business would have material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in our industry may report a measure titled Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, this measure may be calculated differently from how we calculate this Non-GAAP financial measure, which reduces its overall usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these inherent limitations, you should consider Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and our other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.



















Castellum, Inc.





Reconciliation of unaudited Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Income/ (Loss)







The Year Ended December 31, 2024, and 2023



























2024

















2023

















Revenues







$





44,764,852









$





45,243,812















Gross Profit











18,266,415













18,675,327















Loss from operations before other income (expense)











(7,244,627





)









(16,668,825





)



























Add back:



























Depreciation and amortization









2,220,185













2,528,815































Adjust for non-cash and one-time charges:



















Stock based compensation









5,426,985













7,495,759













Goodwill Impairment









-













6,919,094













Change in FV of earnout









-













(92,000





)









Non-recurring charges









445,007













-















Total non-cash charges











5,871,992













14,322,853































Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA









$









847,550













$









182,843

















































Contact:









Glen Ives









President and Chief Executive Officer









Phone: (703) 752-6157









info@castellumus.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d022e960-9912-4701-8fdb-fcb3ed07050a





