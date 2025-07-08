Castellum, Inc. Partners with AmpliTech Group to Resell Advanced Technology Products through New Subsidiary

Castellum and AmpliTech announce a reseller agreement for AmpliTech's products through Castellum's new subsidiary, enhancing government market access.

Castellum, Inc. and AmpliTech Group, Inc. have announced a new reseller agreement through Castellum's subsidiary, Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc., which will allow Castellum to resell AmpliTech's products, including low noise amplifiers. Castellum's CEO, Glen Ives, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and the potential to develop their own products internally. AmpliTech's CEO, Fawad Maqbool, mentioned that this collaboration would enhance their market reach, particularly in government sectors, by combining Castellum's capabilities with AmpliTech's technology. Both companies are focused on advancing communications technology, with Castellum serving the federal government and AmpliTech providing cutting-edge RF microwave components for various industries, including telecommunications and defense.

Potential Positives

Castellum has established a new subsidiary, Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc., indicating growth and expansion into new markets.

The reselling agreement with AmpliTech allows Castellum to offer world-class low noise amplifiers, enhancing its product offerings to clients.

This partnership is expected to strengthen Castellum's position in the government market by combining its capabilities with AmpliTech's technology.

The agreement supports Castellum's strategic focus on partnering with innovative companies, which may drive future development and revenue opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights significant uncertainties related to the company's ability to generate revenue from the newly formed reseller agreement, which could impact overall financial performance.

There are potential risks associated with the U.S. government's budget approval process that could delay operations and revenue generation, indicating financial vulnerability.

Forward-looking statements in the release emphasize several risks, such as the potential cancellation of contracts by the U.S. federal government, casting doubt on the stability of expected revenues and future growth.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Castellum and AmpliTech about?

Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc. has entered a reseller agreement with AmpliTech to resell its products to Castellum's clients.

What products will Castellum resell?

Castellum will resell AmpliTech's products, including world-class low noise amplifiers.

Why was Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc. established?

The subsidiary was created to partner with companies like AmpliTech and develop internal products.

How will this partnership benefit customers?

Combining Castellum's C5ISR capabilities with AmpliTech's products offers next-generation communications technology solutions to customers.

What markets does AmpliTech serve?

AmpliTech serves global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications, space exploration, defense, and quantum computing.

$CTM Insider Trading Activity

$CTM insiders have traded $CTM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C FULLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,275 .

. JAY O WRIGHT (General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 759,400 shares for an estimated $995,008.

$CTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $CTM stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIENNA, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) (the “Company” and “Castellum”) and AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG) (“AmpliTech”) are pleased to jointly announce that the Company’s newly formed product subsidiary, Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc., has entered into a reseller agreement (the “Reseller Agreement”) with AmpliTech to resell





AmpliTech's products





to Castellum's clients.





"We are thrilled to partner with AmpliTech and be able to resell AmpliTech's products, including their world-class low noise amplifiers," said





Glen Ives, Chief Executive Officer of Castellum





. "Arrangements such as this one are exactly why we recently established our new subsidiary,





Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc.





, to both partner with great companies such as AmpliTech and also develop our own products internally."





"Castellum is an excellent partner for AmpliTech to be able to further penetrate the government market," said





Fawad Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of AmpliTech





. "We believe that combining Castellum's top-quality





C5ISR capabilities





with AmpliTech's products is a winning combination for customers looking to deploy next-generation communications technology."







About AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG)











AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG)





, comprising ﬁve divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services - is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit





www.amplitechgroup.com





.







About Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):











Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM)





is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government -





https://castellumus.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as “will,” “would,” “believe,” and “expects,” and similar language or phrasing are indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company’s ability to generate revenue from the Reseller Agreement, the Company’s ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; the impact on the Company's revenue due to a delay in the U.S. Congress approving a federal budget, operating under a prolonged continuing resolution, government shutdown, or breach of the debt ceiling, as well as the imposition by the U.S. government of sequestration in the absence of an approved budget; the ability of the U.S. federal government to unilaterally cancel a contract with or without cause, and more specifically, the potential impact of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization on government spending and terminating contracts for convenience. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s recently filed Form 10-Q, Item 1A. "Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties, or not closing the described potential equity financing in this press release, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.







Castellum Contact:









Glen Ives









President and Chief Executive Officer









Phone: (703) 752-6157













info@castellumus.com

















https://castellumus.com









