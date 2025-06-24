Castellum, Inc. Establishes New Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc., to Enhance Support for Department of Defense

Castellum, Inc. launches CATP to enhance technology development and partnerships for government cybersecurity and defense solutions.

Castellum, Inc. has announced the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc. (CATP), which will focus on collaborating with innovative technology firms, developing technology internally, and potentially investing in advanced tech companies to better serve its Department of Defense clients. CEO Glen Ives emphasized that leveraging advanced technology is crucial for success on modern battlefields and indicated that this initiative represents a strategic expansion of Castellum's offerings to federal government customers. The company aims to enhance its revenue and operating margins by controlling key products needed by its clients. The press release also includes a caution about forward-looking statements related to potential risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

The establishment of Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc. (CATP) signifies a strategic expansion into advanced technology solutions, enhancing the company's offerings to the Department of Defense.

This new subsidiary will allow Castellum to collaborate with leading technology firms and focus on developing internal technology solutions, potentially leading to innovative products for federal clients.

The announcement highlights Castellum's commitment to improving its operational capabilities and market positioning by leveraging advanced technology, which could lead to increased revenue and operating margins.

CEO Glen Ives emphasized the importance of advanced technology for the modern battlefield, aligning the company's objectives with current defense needs and reinforcing its dedication to supporting the warfighter.

Potential Negatives

The formation of a new subsidiary may indicate a shift in strategy that could distract from Castellum’s core offerings, leading to potential integration challenges and resource allocation issues.

The press release highlights several risks and uncertainties related to future performance, including reliance on government contracts and potential delays in budget approvals, which could negatively impact revenue.

The extensive caution regarding forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about the company's confidence in achieving its stated goals and forecasts.

FAQ

What is Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc.?

Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc. is a new subsidiary focused on advanced technology for Department of Defense customers.

How will CATP enhance Castellum's services?

CATP will develop technology, partner with tech firms, and potentially invest in advanced technology to better serve customers.

Why did Castellum create CATP?

The creation of CATP aims to broaden Castellum's strategy and improve its support for the Department of Defense.

What is Castellum's focus in cybersecurity?

Castellum specializes in cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services tailored for federal government clients.

Who is the CEO of Castellum?

Glen Ives is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Castellum, Inc.

VIENNA, Va., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (the “Company” and “Castellum”) (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services and solutions company focused on the federal government, today announced the creation of a new wholly owned





subsidiary





, Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc. (“CATP”).





CATP will focus on teaming with other leading-edge technology companies, developing technology internally, and potentially taking equity positions in companies that have advanced technology, which Castellum’s Department of Defense customers could use.





“Fully and timely leveraging advanced technology is the key to success on the 21st-century battlefield,” said





Glen Ives, Chief Executive Officer of Castellum





. “While we will continue to provide technology-enabled services to our government clients, today’s announcement represents a meaningful broadening of Castellum’s strategy for supporting the Department of Defense. We believe that having greater control over some of the key products our customers need will enable us to provide better overall solutions for the warfighter. Financially, we believe that we can increase both our revenue and our operating margins by adding more value and solving our customers’ most challenging problems. This important step reinforces our priority, focus, and commitment to constantly strengthen and enhance our organic growth capabilities.”





About







Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):















Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM)





is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government -





https://castellumus.com/





.





Forward-Looking Statements:





This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as “will,” “would,” “believe,” and “expects,” and similar language or phrasing are indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company’s ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; the impact on the Company's revenue due to a delay in the U.S. Congress approving a federal budget, operating under a prolonged continuing resolution, government shutdown, or breach of the debt ceiling, as well as the imposition by the U.S. government of sequestration in the absence of an approved budget; the ability of the U.S. federal government to unilaterally cancel a contract with or without cause, and more specifically, the potential impact of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization on government spending and terminating contracts for convenience. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s recently filed Form 10-Q, Item 1A. "Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties, or not closing the described potential equity financing in this press release, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.





Contact:





Glen Ives





President and Chief Executive Officer





Phone: (703) 752-6157











info@castellumus.com

















https://castellumus.com











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12cff6dc-d18b-4810-9020-5e7bab268788





