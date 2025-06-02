Castellum, Inc. CEO Glen Ives to Present at 2025 Virtual Tech Conference Hosted by Maxim Group LLC

Castellum, Inc. CEO Glen Ives will present at the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference from June 3rd to 5th.

Quiver AI Summary

Castellum, Inc. announced that CEO Glen Ives will present at the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow," hosted by Maxim Group LLC from June 3rd to June 5th at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The conference will focus on the rapid technological advancements impacting various industries, such as healthcare and consumer IoT, with an emphasis on Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence. It aims to facilitate discussions between emerging growth companies and Maxim's senior analysts regarding the future of technology in business. The event will be available live on M-Vest for attendees who sign up as members. Castellum, Inc. is a cybersecurity and electronic warfare services provider focused on the federal government.

Potential Positives

Castellum, Inc.'s CEO, Glen Ives, will present at an influential technology conference, showcasing the company's leadership in cybersecurity and innovation.

The conference focuses on emerging technologies like Quantum Computing and AI, positioning Castellum to engage with potential investors and partners interested in cutting-edge solutions.

Participation in the conference demonstrates Castellum’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements within the federal government sector.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the conference suggests Castellum, Inc. may be looking to bolster its image and relevance in a rapidly evolving tech landscape, indicating potential concerns about its current competitiveness and position in the market.



The focus on emerging technologies like Quantum Computing and AI may highlight a gap in Castellum's existing capabilities if the company is not already utilizing these technologies.



Relying on a third-party investment firm like Maxim Group for visibility may signal a lack of internal marketing or outreach capabilities within Castellum, Inc.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference?

The conference explores innovations reshaping industries through technology, including Quantum Computing and AI advancements.

When is Castellum, Inc.'s CEO presenting at the conference?

Glen Ives will present at the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference from June 3rd to June 5th at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

How can I attend the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference?

To attend, you must sign up to become an M-Vest member.

What industries are being focused on during the conference?

The conference will cover healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, gaming, and other sectors influenced by technology.

Who is organizing the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference?

The conference is presented by Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking and financial services firm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CTM Insider Trading Activity

$CTM insiders have traded $CTM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C FULLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,275 .

. JAY O WRIGHT (General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 759,400 shares for an estimated $995,008.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CTM stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VIENNA, Va., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) announces that its





Chief Executive Officer, Glen Ives





, has been invited to present at the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow,” presented by





Maxim Group LLC





, on Tuesday, June 3rd – Thursday, June 5th at 9:00 a.m. EDT.









Castellum, Inc.





will be taking part in the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow.” The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. In Maxim’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, emerging growth companies will explore how they are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (‘AI”) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.





This conference will be held live on





M-Vest





. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.











Click here to learn more and reserve your seat













About









Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):















Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM)





is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government -





https://castellumus.com/





.







About









Maxim Group LLC:











Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research, and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit





maximgrp.com





.







Contact:









Glen Ives









President and Chief Executive Officer









Phone: (703) 752-6157













info@castellumus.com

















https://castellumus.com











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccca9ee5-42aa-4a39-9aca-a809e77194fc





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.