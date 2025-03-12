Castellum, Inc. Appoints Tanya Bassett as Vice President of Business Development and Capture Management

Castellum, Inc. announces the hiring of Tanya Bassett as VP of Business Development, enhancing growth initiatives and contract acquisition.

Quiver AI Summary

Castellum, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tanya Bassett as Vice President of Business Development and Capture Management. With over 28 years of experience, Bassett is recognized for her ability to drive growth and secure contracts within the federal government sector, particularly with the Department of Defense. She will collaborate with Brooke Citrano, the current Vice President of Business Development and Proposal Operations. Castellum's President and CEO, Glen Ives, expressed confidence that Bassett will enhance the company's business development efforts and facilitate the pursuit of new opportunities. The press release emphasizes Castellum's commitment to organic growth and success in a competitive market.

Potential Positives

Castellum, Inc. has strengthened its leadership team by hiring Tanya Bassett as Vice President of Business Development and Capture Management, which may enhance the company's growth potential.

Tanya Bassett brings over 28 years of industry experience and a proven track record in securing new contracts, indicating a promising outlook for future business development.

The addition of Bassett is expected to bolster Castellum's capabilities in capturing new opportunities and contracts, reflecting the company's commitment to organic growth in a competitive environment.

The positive endorsement from Glen Ives, President and CEO, highlights confidence in Bassett's ability to impact the company's performance significantly.

Potential Negatives

There is a heavy reliance on forward-looking statements, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to achieve promised growth and contract acquisition.

The press release highlights potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's performance, including competition and government budget delays.

Failure to achieve the anticipated results from the new hire could reflect poorly on the company's business development strategy and leadership effectiveness.

FAQ

Who is Tanya Bassett?

Tanya Bassett is the new Vice President of Business Development and Capture Management at Castellum, Inc., with over 28 years of industry experience.

What will Tanya Bassett's role focus on?

Her role will focus on enhancing business development capabilities and capturing new opportunities and contracts for Castellum, Inc.

How does Castellum plan to grow in the future?

Castellum aims to grow by leveraging Tanya Bassett's expertise and previous successes in business development to achieve larger wins.

Who did Tanya Bassett join at Castellum?

Tanya Bassett joins Brooke Citrano, the Vice President of Business Development and Proposal Operations, to strengthen the leadership team.

What are Castellum's main services?

Castellum, Inc. specializes in cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services for the federal government.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CTM Insider Trading Activity

$CTM insiders have traded $CTM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY O WRIGHT (General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $717,450 .

. MARK C FULLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $710,275.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $CTM stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VIENNA, Va., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) ("Castellum" or "CTM"), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government, announces the hiring of Tanya Bassett as Vice President of Business Development and Capture Management.





Ms. Bassett is a performance-driven business executive with over 28 years of industry experience and a proven track record of driving growth and delivering sustainable results. She is an experienced leader with demonstrated success in winning new contracts, achieving on-contract growth, and successfully interfacing with government stakeholders and industry partners. Tanya has extensive knowledge and experience in planning and supporting





Department of Defense (DoD





) programs to support mission-critical requirements. She will work alongside CTM’s





Vice President of Business Development and Proposal Operations, Brooke Citrano.









"I'm excited to be joining the





Castellum, Inc.





team and look forward to building upon recent 'Business Development' (BD) successes with more and larger wins over the coming quarters," said Tanya Bassett.





"I could not be more excited and encouraged to have Tanya join our already strong senior leadership team to significantly strengthen our business development capabilities, laser-focused on our priority efforts in capturing new opportunities and contracts. Tanya Basset is a proven, highly regarded, world-class professional and leader who knows how to grow our business and company in a keenly competitive environment. She is incredibly bright, creative, sincere, and talented in every aspect of business growth, and her extensive experience and leadership will have an immediate impact on our CTM team. This should be another clear and strong indicator of our determined and uncompromising commitment and focus on our organic growth," said





Glen Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castellum.











About









Castellum, Inc.









:











Castellum, Inc.





(NYSE-American: CTM)





is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government -





https://castellumus.com/





.







Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent Castellum, Inc.'s (the "Company") expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "shooting to," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "likely," "will," "would," "appears," "goal," "target" or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue growth and new customer opportunities, improvements to cost structure, and profitability. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue growth and new customer opportunities, improvements to cost structure, and profitability. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company's ability to compete against new and existing competitors; its ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; the impact on the Company's revenue due to a delay in the U.S. Congress approving a federal budget, operating under a prolonged continuing resolution, government shutdown, or breach of the debt ceiling, as well as the imposition by the U.S. government of sequestration in the absence of an approved budget; the ability of the U.S. federal government to unilaterally cancel a contract with or without cause, and more specifically, the potential impact of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization on government spending and terminating contracts for convenience. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in this release or in any of its SEC filings except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.







Contact:









Glen Ives









President and Chief Executive Officer









Phone: (703) 752-6157









info@castellumus.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09ffc2d7-d722-4acd-aaf5-1b8e99829df7





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.