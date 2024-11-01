Castellum downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

UBS downgraded Castellum (CWQXF) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of SEK 125, down from SEK 130. The company’s “swift move back into growth” raises questions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CWQXF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.