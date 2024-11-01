News & Insights

Stocks
CWQXF

Castellum downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

November 01, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS downgraded Castellum (CWQXF) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of SEK 125, down from SEK 130. The company’s “swift move back into growth” raises questions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CWQXF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWQXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.