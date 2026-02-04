Castellum AB (BIT:1CAST) Price Target Increased by 14.01% to 12.98

The average one-year price target for Castellum AB (BIT:1CAST) has been revised to €12.98 / share. This is an increase of 14.01% from the prior estimate of €11.38 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €10.42 to a high of €15.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.24% from the latest reported closing price of €10.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castellum AB. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CAST is 0.18%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.89% to 26,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,865K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,042K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAST by 15.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAST by 1.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,843K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAST by 4.83% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,576K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAST by 9.17% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,359K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAST by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.