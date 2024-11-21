Cassius Mining Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Cassius Mining Ltd (AU:CMD) has released an update.

Cassius Mining Ltd successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director W Kernaghan. The approval of an additional 10% placement capacity indicates strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. These results reflect investor confidence and could potentially influence the company’s stock performance.

