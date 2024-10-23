News & Insights

Cassius Mining Announces Key AGM Resolutions

October 23, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Cassius Mining Ltd (AU:CMD) has released an update.

Cassius Mining Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22 in Sydney, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of a director. Investors will also consider ratifying a prior issuance of shares, reflecting the company’s strategic decisions for the coming year. These discussions are pivotal for stakeholders monitoring the company’s financial health and governance.

