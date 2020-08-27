Cassiopea receives FDA approval for acne treatment Winlevi

Contributors
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Swiss-listed drugmaker Cassiopea said on Thursday it won approval for its first medicine, an acne treatment called Winlevi, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, setting the stage for a likely capital increase to support the launch.

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Swiss-listed drugmaker Cassiopea SKIN.S said on Thursday it won approval for its first medicine, an acne treatment called Winlevi, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, setting the stage for a likely capital increase to support the launch.

Prescription treatment Winlevi, also known generically as clascoterone, won approval for patients 12 years and older, Cassiopea said in a statement. It is a topical medicine aimed at inhibiting hormones, called androgens, thought to play a role in acne lesions in men and women.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More