Cassiar Gold Reports Promising Results at Taurus Deposit

Cassiar Gold (TSE:GLDC) has released an update.

Cassiar Gold Corp. has announced promising results from its 2024 exploration program at the Taurus deposit in British Columbia, showcasing significant near-surface gold mineralization. The drill results confirm a trend of higher-grade mineralization, underscoring strong growth potential for the project. Investors are eagerly awaiting additional results from the remaining drill holes, which could further enhance the resource base.

