Cassiar Gold Expands Mineralization at Taurus Deposit

November 12, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Cassiar Gold (TSE:GLDC) has released an update.

Cassiar Gold Corp. has announced promising results from its 2024 exploration program at the Cassiar Gold project in British Columbia, highlighting the expansion of near-surface mineralization at the Taurus deposit. The latest drilling results show significant intercepts of gold, reinforcing the continuity and potential of the deposit. With additional results pending, the company is optimistic about advancing its resource base and exploration strategy.

