Cassava Sciences Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Cassava Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,182,634, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $186,612.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $60.0 for Cassava Sciences during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cassava Sciences stands at 624.67, with a total volume reaching 6,170.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cassava Sciences, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cassava Sciences Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $5.05 $5.05 $25.00 $452.0K 153 5 SAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.4 $7.35 $7.35 $30.00 $166.8K 105 234 SAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.15 $2.8 $3.15 $20.00 $164.7K 902 273 SAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.2 $5.15 $5.15 $25.00 $110.7K 153 1.1K SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.55 $8.5 $8.55 $60.00 $85.5K 1.4K 115

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing a scientific approach for the treatment and detection of Alzheimer's disease. Its therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam, and it is a novel treatment for Alzheimer's disease; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is called SavaDx, and it is a novel way to detect the presence of Alzheimer's disease from a small sample of blood, possibly years before the overt appearance of clinical symptoms. It is currently conducting two randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trials of oral simufilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease dementia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cassava Sciences, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cassava Sciences Trading volume stands at 3,473,313, with SAVA's price down by -13.12%, positioned at $27.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 39 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cassava Sciences with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

