Cassava Sciences Slides 11%

(RTTNews) - Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) shares are dropping more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a downtrend for the last several weeks. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $34.37, down 10.63 percent from the previous close of $38.47 on a volume of 2,070,724. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $31.44-$146.16 on average volume of 1,512,603.

