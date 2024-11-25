Cassava Sciences sinks 84% to $4.21 after Alzheimer’s study miss

09:04 EST Cassava Sciences (SAVA) sinks 84% to $4.21 after Alzheimer’s study miss
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SAVA:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Cassava announces Phase 3 ReThink-ALZ data did not meet co-primary endpoints
- Cassava Sciences put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Cassava Sciences appoints Freda Nassif as Chief Commercial Officer
- Cassava Sciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.