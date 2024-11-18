Cassava Sciences put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with 3,180 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 13 puts and 11/22 weekly 25 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.62, while ATM IV is up over 49 points on the day. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SAVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.