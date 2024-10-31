Cassava Sciences put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with 2,978 puts trading, or 1.3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 27 puts and Dec-24 10 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.82, while ATM IV is up over 40 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SAVA:
- Cassava Sciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- PepsiCo reports mixed Q3, Roblox slips after short report: Morning Buzz
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Cassava Sciences Advances Alzheimer’s Trials Amid SEC Settlement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.