Cassava Sciences put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with 2,978 puts trading, or 1.3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 27 puts and Dec-24 10 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.82, while ATM IV is up over 40 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

