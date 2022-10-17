Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $35.92, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.46% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 95.83%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.