Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $44.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 28.21% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SAVA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SAVA to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 183.33%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.34% lower. SAVA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

