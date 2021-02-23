Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $52.37, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 333.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1%.

SAVA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 228.57% higher. SAVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SAVA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.72, which means SAVA is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

