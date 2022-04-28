Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $20.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 45.23% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 377.78%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 254.55% lower. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

