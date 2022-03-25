Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $40.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 366.67%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.23% higher within the past month. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.