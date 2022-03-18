Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $39.08, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.99% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 366.67%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.23% higher within the past month. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

