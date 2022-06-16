Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $26.43, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.42, down 223.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

