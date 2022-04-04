Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $38.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cassava Sciences, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 366.67%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 37.14% higher. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

