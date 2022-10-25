Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $34.31, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 24.61% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cassava Sciences, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 95.83%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



