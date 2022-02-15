Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $49.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cassava Sciences, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 355.56%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 72.5% lower. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.