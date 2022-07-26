Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $21.72, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cassava Sciences, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 223.08%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cassava Sciences, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

