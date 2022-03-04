Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $37.31, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.68% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cassava Sciences, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.45% lower. Cassava Sciences, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

