Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $51.22, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 336.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

SAVA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SAVA is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SAVA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SAVA has a Forward P/E ratio of 131.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.37, so we one might conclude that SAVA is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.