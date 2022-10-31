Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $36.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.1% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 95.83%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cassava Sciences, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SAVA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.