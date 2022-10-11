Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $35.64, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.47, down 95.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cassava Sciences, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.