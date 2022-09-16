Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $31.04, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.31% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 5.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 95.83%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



