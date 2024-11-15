Cassava Sciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with 8,785 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 34 points to 441.61%. Nov-24 30 calls and 12/6 weekly 40 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.65. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.
