Cassava Sciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with 2,174 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 41 points to 402.05%. 11/29 weekly 40 calls and 11/29 weekly 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.59. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.

