Cassava Sciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with 4,488 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 28 points to 375.05%. Nov-24 35 calls and Nov-24 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.63. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SAVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.