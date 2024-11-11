Cassava Sciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with 4,488 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 28 points to 375.05%. Nov-24 35 calls and Nov-24 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.63. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.
