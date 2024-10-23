Cassava Sciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with 4,141 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 14 points to 223.27%. Jan-26 30 (nonstd SAVA1) calls and Nov-24 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on November 11th.
