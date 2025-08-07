Cassava Sciences Appoints Joseph Hulihan As New Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) announced Thursday the appointment of Joseph Hulihan as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Hulihan will devote approximately half of his professional time to Cassava, advising on the clinical development of simufilam, Cassava's investigational candidate for the treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy.

Hulihan is an accomplished clinician with over 25 years of experience in industry, specializing in the development of therapeutics for epilepsy and other neurological disorders. He previously served as CMO at Marinus Pharmaceuticals and as a senior Global Medical Affairs Leader at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Prior to joining Cassava, Hulihan focused on the development of ganaxolone for seizure disorders including TSC-related epilepsy as CMO at Marinus, which was acquired by Immedica Pharma in March 2025.

At the Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical groups of Johnson & Johnson, Hulihan held senior leadership roles in Medical Affairs in Neuroscience and CNS Research. He has served as a principal investigator, member of clinical development teams, group supervisor, and study physician on more than 25 late-stage neurology-focused clinical trials and authored more than 70 published papers.

