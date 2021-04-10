Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Cass Information Systems' (NASDAQ:CASS) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Cass Information Systems' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cass Information Systems is:

9.6% = US$25m ÷ US$261m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cass Information Systems' Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

At first glance, Cass Information Systems' ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 15%. As a result, Cass Information Systems reported a very low income growth of 4.3% over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Cass Information Systems' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 13% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:CASS Past Earnings Growth April 10th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CASS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cass Information Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 47% (implying that the company retains the remaining 53% of its income), Cass Information Systems' earnings growth was quite low. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Cass Information Systems has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Cass Information Systems' performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth.

