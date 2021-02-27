Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 4th of March in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

Cass Information Systems's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.08 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cass Information Systems has a trailing yield of approximately 2.5% on its current stock price of $43.08. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cass Information Systems is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Cass Information Systems earnings per share are up 2.6% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Cass Information Systems has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Cass Information Systems got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Cass Information Systems more closely.

