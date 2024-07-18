News & Insights

Cass Information Systems Inc. Profit Falls In Q2

July 18, 2024

(RTTNews) - Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.484 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $7.138 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $48.590 million from $48.207 million last year.

Cass Information Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.484 Mln. vs. $7.138 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $48.590 Mln vs. $48.207 Mln last year.

