Cass Information Systems Inc. Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.484 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $7.138 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $48.590 million from $48.207 million last year.

Cass Information Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

