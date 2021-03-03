Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CASS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CASS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASS was $43.84, representing a -9.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.42 and a 51.96% increase over the 52 week low of $28.85.

CASS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). CASS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73.

